German politician prevented police from sharing image of Berlin attacker | Daily Mail Online

This is what you get when Greens go beyond "Reuse - Reduse - Recycle" politically.

A German politician is facing calls to resign over allegations that he prevented police from sharing pictures of the Berlin truck terrorist when he was at large.

Reports in Germany claim that Till Steffen prevented law enforcers in Hamburg from releasing pictures of Anis Amri, despite him being the most wanted man in the world after Monday's terror attack.

Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4062438/He-s-concerned-Facebook-comments-catching-terrorist-German-politician-faces-resignation-calls-preventing-police-sharing-image-Berlin-truck-killer.html#ixzz4TluE4fVh Follow us: @MailOnline on Twitter | DailyMail on Facebook