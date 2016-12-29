Berlin attack: ISIS allegiance video called 'authentic' - CNN.com

(...)

Tunisian man freed

Koehler also said that a 40-year-old Tunisian man detained earlier this week on suspicion of being linked to Amri has now been released.

Investigators had thought the Tunisian man was the recipient of a voice message and picture sent by Amri, she said.

"Further investigations have shown, however, that the arrested person was not the possible contact person of Anis Amri. This is why he had to be released," Koehler said.

Investigators are working flat out to trace Amri's possible links to a broader network, Koehler said. (...)