Malmö police chief: 'Help us' - The Local

The effect of ghetto building and the abundance of social welfare

After a wave of violence in Sweden's third city, police boss Stefan Sintéus has appealed to residents in Malmö: "Help us. Help us to tackle the problems. Cooperate with us."

