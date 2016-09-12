Pumping up Germany's Lower House of Parliament: 'Odd' national election law makes all party buddies happy

1st column - parties

2nd column - projection of direct mandates

3rd column - most recent opinion poll

4th column - math on 598 seats regular size

5th column - math on overlapping/compensational seats

6 th column - extra seats

Germany and its 16 federal states

On election Sunday, September 22nd 2013, Germany's Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel along with her CDU/CSU faction almost achieved absolute parliamentary majority despite having just 41.5 % of the valid votes; the Conservatives of CDU and the Bavarian CSU got 311 seats allocated in the lower house of parliament - called "Bundestag" -.

The regular size of the Bundestag is 598 seats, absolute majority would be then 300 mandates, right?

Merkel's portion was 311 seats, well beyond the absolute majority of 300 seats needed, you may think. But she didn't get the majority though, she needed a coalition partner. Why? You may ask.

Well, Germans tend to make simple issues complicated. The respective German federal election law is no exception to this rule of thumb.

The scheme is a so-called 'personalized proportional' election procedure. It combines "first pass pole" election mode (USA, UK) with a true proportional vote. Thus, the voter is given 2 votes, one for a candidate in the respective electoral district and one for the party.

For national election purposes, Germany is divided into 298 electoral districts in which the 'local / county' candidate with most votes wins the mandate for the Bundestag (1st vote winners).

Additionally, each party puts its 'non-direct' candidates on so-called state-lists ("Landeslisten") in any of the 16 federal states. With the decisive 2nd vote for the party in the respective federal state, the overall distribution of seats in terms of true proportions is determined. There are two exceptions of this true proportional election scheme.

First, any party is disqualified from receiving seats in parliament unless they receive at least 5 % of the valid 2nd votes (so-called 5 percent hurdle). Secondly, a party is exempted from this disqualification if they receive a minimum of three direct seats, won 'by first pass pole' in three electoral districts (1st vote winners).

So far, so good. But last time Merkel's CDU/CDU 'mathematically' garnered more direct seats by "first pass pole winning" than it could be allocated by 2nd vote proportion.

Numbers speak louder than words, right?

CDU/CSU got 236 (out of 298) seats by directly winning electoral districts with relative majority.

SPD 58 direct seats, Leftists 4 direct seats and the Greens 1 direct seats.

It's important to note that by law candidates who directly win a electoral district don't lose their mandates by math of proportional calculation for the 2nd vote distribution.

Due to his awkward distribution scheme (designed by election law) and the fact that 15.8 percent of the second votes didn't qualify for seats by not passing the 5 %-hurdle (FDP 4.8%, AfD 4.7%, all other splinter parties combined 6.3 %) , Merkel's party "produced" so-called over-lapping mandates that required compensation seats for the other parties. Thus the German "Bundestag" was pumped up to 631 seats (i.e. 33 seats more than the regular size of 598 seats - half of which is elected in electoral districts).

The final result in terms of valid second votes was then:

CDU/CSU 41.5 % (311 seats / 236 won directly)

SPD 25.7 % (193 seats / 58 won directly)

Leftists 8.6 % (64 seats / 4 won directly)

Greens 8.4 % (63 seats / 1 won directly)

Rest of the pack 15.8 % - no seats allocated

see complete results here: https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bundestagswahl_2013

With 631 elected members of parliament, the absolute majority was shifted to 316. So, Merkel was just 5 seats short of her first absolute majority.

33 seats more also mean 5.5 % more costs for the additional members. A bill that is footed by the taxpayers, or you can also say by the never-ending grab-bag by self-service mentality, precribed by legislation.

Next national election, the situation might get worse for the taxpayer's bill.

With this complicated two-tier system of first votes by "first pass pole" combined with proportional distribution and certain strings attached, the new parliament may exceed the regular number of representatives by more than 75 seats, giving a size of 675+ in next the German Bundestag.

see chart above

source for recent opinion polls:

http://www.wahlrecht.de/umfragen/

Well, the prospective outcome of the next national election might be somewhat bleak for Merkel and her grand-coalition with the Social Democrats in terms of losing mandates.

But with almost 399 seats (recent polls) in a projected 677 member parliament, she would be to able to continue a grand-coalition without fearing that the SPD will be abandoning her and joining forces with the Greens and the Leftists by forming a RED-RED-GREEN absolute majority government. Do the math yourself!

By keeping the reins on her party and the Bavarian governor Seehofer in check, Merkel might get a fourth term even if the right-wing populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) reaped in some projected 15 percent of the valid second votes.

But her downfall may be accelerating with more bad news because of her self-prescribed "welcome culture" without any limits, but with unlimited costs, and possible failures of her party due to her intransigence in the up-coming state elections in the federal states of Saarland (Mar 2017) , Schleswig-Holstein (May 2017) and North Rhine-Westphalia (May 2017) -Germany's most populous state with more than 18 mio. inhabitants- prior to national election in September 2017.

The nearest up-coming litmus-test for her will be city-state election in Berlin next Sunday. Her CDU party currently shows meager 18 percent in the polls.

http://www.wahlrecht.de/umfragen/landtage/index.htm

But:

With this odd method of getting additional seats in parliament at the expense of the taxpayers, all party buddies of any party colors will be extremely happy, right?