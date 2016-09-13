Germany, Austria: Election fraud against "right" - a new method applied by "true" democrats?

The eternal Bremer?

They did it again and again. 2007 - 2011 - 2015, years in which right-wing (populists) parties had to go to administrative court because of significant manipulations and vote rigging. read more - link in German, recommendation use Google translation Source

Bremen seems to be everywhere.

Former Sowjet Union dictator Josef Stalin (1878-1953) used to say about elections:

"People who vote decide NOTHING. People who count the votes decide EVERYTHING."

In Bremerhaven, a port city of 114.000 people at the mouth of the river WESER, leading to North Sea, a former major military hub for U.S. troops and logistics having arrived in Germany and (NATO-) Europe, some 35 miles north and 2nd part of the federal Hanseatic city-state of BREMEN, a new right-wing, populist movement called "Citizens in Rage" (BiW=Bürger in Wut), who deemed themselves politically "conservative", wanted to enter the city council and Bremen state assembly by taking part in local/state elections in 2007.

Due to federal and state election laws that require a quorum of at least 5 percent of the valid votes (so-called 5 %-hurdle) for getting seats allocated, some of the many, many vote counting assistants (specially appointed citizens who volunteer or get "conscripted" for this honorary job) in the ballot precincts managed to warp the result to 4.99 % , thus disqualifying the "enraged citizens" of BiW from getting any seats in town-hall and Hanseatic state assembly ("Bürgerschaft"). The heads of BiW smelled a rat. They objected the outcome and went to court, successfully. The respective chamber of Bremen administrative courts ("Wahlprüfungsgericht" = court for election review) found significant irregularities in three electoral districts. A complete recount was ordered in two districts, in one district a rerun of the election was deemed necessary. The outcome in the rerun was an astonishing 27,6 % share for BiW - and, of course, passing the 5 % hurdle for Bremerhaven with then 5.3 % - receiving one seat in the city's town-hall assembly and the "Bürgerschaft".

In 2011 similar manipulations occured again in local elections to the disadvantage of BiW - issue was settled in administrative court. The BiW got one seat again due to a 7.1 % score in Bremerhaven by significantly passing the 5 % qualification hurdle.

Again in 2015 - the right of center, populist "Alternative for Germany" (AfD) went to court as well. They objected the outcome (- less than 5 % of the valid votes in Bremerhaven-), citing massive manipulations and vote rigging to their disadvantage as well as intentionally wrong counting by obviously adding ballot papers and even "inventing" votes for a party that didn't even exist on the ballot sheets. Background of the AfD party's objection was a electoral precinct at a school in which senior high school students (at age 16 to 18) did the honorary job at least highly unprofessionally. AfD members assumed foul-play and cited prior "brain-washing" by leftist teachers who instructed the students in political education lessons in preparation of their assignments as election assistants.

Court ruled in favor of AfD - after a court-ordered recount of the respective "school" precinct, and the party was qualified in Bremerhaven as well and got an additional seat at the expense of the SPD which lost one mandate.

Three times in a row, election fraud and vote rigging have occurred in a city-state that is governed by a coalition of Social Democrats and left-wingers of the Eco-Green Party.

Will it be a continuation there in Bremen and/or elsewhere on state and/or federal level? I am pretty sure it will.

Well, you need to know that leftists and, especially, the extremists of ANTIFA (the self-proclaimed and enlightened awareness combatants against NAZISM and FASCISM) tend to destroy party property and material, intimidate, bully and even physically attack people across the political aisle when they start making politics with topics like "law and order", "away with no-go areas", "no to lawlessness and free zones for anarchists", "more police on the streets", "combat foreign Arabic clans", "against parallel societies and Sharia Law" etc. pp.

ANTIFA totally embraces "Welcome Culture" for refugees and asylum seekers in order to promote the destruction of civic structures of a western liberal and democratic order they have been hating and detesting from the bottom of their hearts. The mainstream media and public German TV turn a blind eye to those anarchists from the extreme left. Those vast criminal actions and activities just don't exist - in contrast to the overblown coverage of right-wing violence of hollow-headed Neo-Nazis.

Next stop for voting fraud is Saxony-Anhalt, a new federal state since reunification Oct 3rd, 1990.

There, the supervising director had to "re-calibrate" the outcome of the recent state election (Mar 20, 2016) to the advantage of AfD (again!) by one seat. The party got there astonishing 24.2 % - the highest score, they have received on any German state level so far. The seat allocation of the Saxony-Anhalt state assembly in Magdeburg ("Landtag") is CDU 30, AfD 25 /+1, Leftists 16 /-1, SPD 11, Greens 5. The FDP didn't qualify with 4.9 % with just 1.200 short of votes for the quorum.

Why didn't the FDP liberals object the outcome? They obviously know too well that possible vote rigging is obviously just a matter that mainly concerns AfD votes. For them, having received just 4.9 % was bad, bad luck and unfortunate, indeed.

Background for the re-calibration by recount (to the advantage of AfD) was some obvious "miscalculation" and wrong "allocation" - or even spiritual "errors" by the lack of a social core competence - like reading?

The assigned election assistants in a Stendal voting district "mis"-counted AfD votes for a party named ALFA, a group of former AfD-renegates which garnered some 0.9 % state-wide, well below qualification for seats, thus, counted for the political trash bin.

The mainstream media have called it an "deplorable" accident - but I have discovered a scheme here. You don't need to powder yourself constantly with a bag of clothespins in order to sense systematic foulplay or smell a rat, right?

Next stop is Austria - presidential runoff in May 2016 - result annulled due to significant irregularities in connection with absentee votes.

The Austrian Supreme Court ("Verfassungsgerichtshof") ordered a complete rerun between left-wing green Alexander van der Bellen and right-wing populist Norbert Hofer of liberal-democratic party FPÖ. Presidential candidate Mr. v. d. Bellen has been supported by the Social Dems (SPÖ) and the Conservatives (ÖVP) since.

The highest court didn't explicitly say that the runoff vote was rigged. The justices listened to scores of witnesses in court and their testimonies dealt a devastating blow to election supervising body, namely the Austrian Federal Ministry for Home Affairs whose minister as election supervisor had ignored obvious irregularities and errors without checking in detail.

Next political drama for the court-ordered runoff vote on October 2nd is the "faulty envelope affair" with glue strips that don't close properly and open prematurely ("GLUE-GATE"), thus making the absentee voting cards invalid. The rerun vote has been postponed till election Sunday, Dec 4th.

The Austrian Interior Minister, Wolfgang Sobotka (Conservative), has classified the delay by the production errors as "caused by Act of God".

Temporary final stop - possible election fraud in connection with miscalculation and wrong assigning of votes to the disadvantage of AfD in Mecklenburg- W Pomerania (MVP)

The election supervising committee, assigned by the state's interior ministry, that has been in charge of overseeing and checking the results of the MVP state elections (Sep 4th, 2016) will be having a closer look on a result of an electoral district of Schönbeck Community. There, AfD got astonishing 27.6 percent of "first votes" for the district candidate but zip votes for the party. The votes might be shifted to a satirical fun group on the ballot called "The Party" which allegedly garnered whopping 25.7 percent of the 2nd votes that count against the proportional distribution of the seats if a party reaches the necessary quorum of 5 %. The MVP election scheme is a copy of the federal election method in which voters are given 2 votes, one for the candidate in a district ("first pass pole" - 1st vote winner) and one for the party.

(will be updated if necessary)

