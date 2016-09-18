Berlin State Election - Voters crush grand coalition of SPD and Merkel's CDU - alt-right AfD > 12 %

First projections have confirmed pre-election exit polls that Social Democrats and conservative Christian Democrats won't be able to form a grand coalition again. Both parties combined lost whopping 11 % of the votes although the turnout was relatively high with some 66 %. The Eco-Green party also lost one percentage point. Big winners of the state election to Berlin House of Representatives ('Abgeordnetenhaus') are the former socialists and communists who renamed themselves to "The Leftists" with a gain of more of 5 %, the Free Democrats with +5 %, and the right-of-center, populist ('alt-right') Alternative for Germany (AfD) that has garnered some 12 % from zero.

The left-of-center ('alt-left') "Pirates" have almost lost all their voters with meagre 2 % remaining and a loss of almost 7 percentage points - thus, not qualified for seats in the Red Town Hall ('Rotes Rathaus'), home of the Berlin state assembly.

In Berlin, parties will get seats allocated in parliament if they collect at least 5 % of the valid votes ( = qualification hurdle).

The outcome of this election will produce a parliament with six parties (1st projection on public TV channels ARD and ZDF)

SPD 23 % - CDU 18 % - Greens 16.5 % - Leftists 16 % - AfD 12 % - FDP 6.5 %

One fact has been clear so far, the next city state government of Berlin will be formed by three parties.

It's not clear whether Berlin Social Democrats will be joining forces to form a leftist /red-green-red/ alliance of SPD, Greens and former Communists.

Vice-Chancellor and Federal Minister for Economy, Sigmar Gabriel (SPD), who is scratching votes from his party buddies together to get the framework EU-Canadian Free Trade Agreement (CETA) passed on a special party convention, would be in real trouble if his Berlin party section "neutralized" the federal government of Merkel's CDU&CSU and Gabriel's SPD grand coalition by voting "abstention" with their four bloc votes in the upper chamber of German parliament ('Bundesrat'), the states' representation in the legislative process in case a leftist alliance was produced. CETA has been openly rejected by Leftist and Green parties.

A so-called Germany coalition of CDU (black) - SPD (red) - FDP (yellow) with a very slim seat majority, according to current projections, would not produce such a legislation problem towards CETA because Free Democrates are free market oriented and thus supporters of free trade.

All state governments, except Bavaria, have been formed by coalitions with two (11 states) or three parties (Schleswig-Holstein, Rheinland-Palatinate, Saxony-Anhalt, Thuringia).

Now Berlin will be joining the "club" of three-party governments.

Only in 5 out of 16 federal states have a grand coalition-friendly color-combination (Bavaria, Berlin?, Mecklenburg-W Pomerania?, Saarland, Saxony) for Merkel's legislation. States with Greens as coalition partner are likely to abstain bills in legislation if they cannot agree to coalition bills put forward to the Upper House.

So, it will be quite interesting whether or not Social Democrats will rock their federal party chairman and Vice-Chancellor, Sigmar Gabriel, if they decide to form leftist alliances in Berlin and Mecklenburg-W Pomerania.

And the air will get thinner for Federal Chancellor, Angela Merkel, in terms of her re-election to a fourth term in September 2017 if her party keeps on losing state elections significantly.

Nationwide, exit polls show alt-right Alternative for Germany would garner some 15 percent of the votes, thus becoming the third biggest party in Germany after CDU and SPD. Merkel's conservative sister party CSU only runs for seats in the Free State of Bavaria.

Updated:

The temporary final result is

SPD 21.6 % (-6.7 %) 38 seats

CDU 17.6 % (-5.7 %) 31 seats

Greens 15.2 % (-2.4 %) 27 seats

Leftists 15.6 % (+3.9 %) 27 seats

Pirates 1.7% (-7.2 %) -

FDP 6.7 % (+4.9 %) 12 seats

AfD 14.2 % (+14.2 %) 25 seats

Others 7.4 % (-1.0%) -

turnout: 66.9 % 160 seats (absolute majority is 81 )

see links:

#1 exit polls for national election http://www.wahlrecht.de/umfragen/

#2 composition of block votes in the upper chamber of German parliament

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bundesrat_(Deutschland)#/media/File:Zusammensetzung_Bundesrat.svg

#3 projection for Berlin state assembly https://wahl.tagesschau.de/wahlen/2016-09-18-LT-DE-BE/index.shtml

#4 Bundesrat = the upper house of Germany's parliament https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bundesrat_of_Germany

#5 exit polls for state elections http://www.wahlrecht.de/umfragen/landtage/index.htm