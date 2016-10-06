Discover Berlin from the outskirts by public transportation - it's an awesome experience

Brandenburg Gate - Pariser Platz

Seehotel Zeuthen on the Lake Dahme Source

Some days ago I booked 4 nights at a neat hotel, called Seehotel Zeuthen on the Lake Dahme.

Township of Zeuthen (pronounced TSOYten) is located at the southestern outskirts of Berlin, Dahme-Spreewald county, Brandenburg state. The lake and forest area "Spreewald" is one of the most picturesque parts around Germany's capital.

The majority of foreign tourists would rather like to discover the "mega city" of 3.5 million inhabitants, Germany's biggest city - well ahead of Hamburg, Munich and Cologne, the other three cities beyond 1 million people.

Well, is it recommended to book a room at a hotel which is quite far off from Berlin city centers in West- or East-Berlin?

In my view, it is. Berlin itself does provide many, many accommodation possibilities, no doubt about it. You can have it in all price categories, from luxury ( = Hotel Adlon, Waldorf-Astoria), expensive via affordable, reasonable to cheap (hostel).

I booked via hrs.de and got a double room for €62 (US-$70) per night, breakfast included. Zeuthen does not charge any tourist fees, commonly known as "Kurtaxe" (visitor's tax).

The cash-strapped city state ("Berlin is poor but sexy" - a proverbial statement by former Berlin's governing mayor, Wowereit) charge a 'city tax' for tourists of 5 % on the net hotel room price (means excl. VAT and other services), business travelers are exempted from the surcharge by verification of (commercial) business.

Leisure tourists don't need to rush to their hot spots, do they? Commercial business people are often time-strapped, thus proximity to the vital locations is necessary, right?

Tourists may slow down, decelerate their actions as means of healthy recreation.

Please, don't take your private (rental) car when discovering Berlin, it would be pure stress for you and, of course, counter-productive in terms of relaxing during value time.

Take Berlin-Brandenburg's public transportation for your trips instead.

An day ticket for unlimited rides in zones ABC (=big coverage) by urban 'overground' trains ("S-Bahn"), 'underground' trains ("U-Bahn"), trams ("Straßenbahn") and metro buses will cost you just €7.60 (ca. $8.30) per person, mini-groups (up to 5 people) = €17.80 (<$20). The day ticket is valid from the first stamp till 3 am the next day. Beware, dodging fare will result in a fine of €60 ($67).

Isn't it a great deal? A real bang for the buck?

From Zeuthen station to Brandenburg Gate or the German Bundestag parliament building "Reichstag", the trip lasts some 45 mins.

Btw, Seehotel Zeuthen provides free shuttle service to and from the railway station for its guests (5 min. ride), else you may walk for some 20 to 30 mins.

Forget the expensive sightseeing bus-tours for 20 euros or more. Make your own adventure.

For example, take Bus 100. It's like a little sightseeing tour by the typical yellow Berlin double-decker bus, a regular bus line connecting East-Berlin's Alexanderplatz with West-Berlin's famous train station "Bahnhof Zoo". You'll find it U-Bahn station "Brandenburger Tor".

You can hop on and off wherever you like. Bus schedules are in the range of 10 mins, underground 5 min or even less, overground 10 minutes and less, overground leaving Berlin boundaries 20 minutes.

Berlin's urban railway ("S-Bahn") has two circle lines (Ring S 41 - clockwise, Ring S 42 - counter clockwise) - one full circle lasts about 60 minutes. This circle also indicates the boundary of zone A ('inner city area') from the 'suburban' parts of Berlin (zone B) and the Brandenburg area outskirts of Berlin (zone C).

Well, traveling with luggage from Tegel Airport to Zeuthen would be an adventure, indeed, esp. when taking the trip during peak times (6-9am, 3-6pm). Getting from Berlin-Schönefeld Airport to Zeuthen is not that far off and time-consuming.

Whichever hotel you may book at the outskirts of Berlin, it's a cool experience when exchanging tranquility with vibrancy.

links:

http://www.berlin.de/en/

http://www.vbb.de/en/index.html

http://www.spreewald.de/en/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zeuthen

http://www.seehotel-zeuthen.de/hotel-berlin-brandenburg/en/homepage.php