Awesome apricot - egg decorated potato salad for bratwurst or bbq dishes

on the plate

pork bologna sausage, eggs, apple, red onions outside the plate

potatoes, apricots, tomatoes

potato salad, decorated with 2 eggs and 5 half apricots (canned fruit)

For your BBQ or fried sausages ("brats") for lunch or dinner you may need a cool side dish, right?

Make potato salad for your 'grill event'.

The prep-time is some 40 mins (20 mins for potatoes and 20 mins for the remaining parts, boiled eggs 5 min included.

You need the following ingredients:

gherkins, pepper, salt, Miracle Whip

result and ingredients

- gherkins (pickles), salt, pepper, Miracle Whip low fat, bologna pork sausage, 4 eggs, 2 red onions, 1 mid-sized apple, 2 tomatoes, halved apricots (from the can)

3 big potatoes

3 pickles (gherkins)

1/4 lb of pork bologna sausage

2 tomatoes

2 red onions

1 apple, not so sour

4 hard boiled eggs ( 2 for the salad and 2 for decorating)

5 half canned apricots (decoration)

3 tablespoons Miracle Whip - low fat mayonnaise

2 tablespoons of gherkin water

some salt, pepper

Preparation:

After having boiled and cooled down the potatoes you need to peel them carefully. The eggs (M size) are ready by 5 mins of boiling.

Cut all the solid parts in small pieces.

Put and mix them in a big bowl with the mayo and the gherkin water, add salt and pepper.

2 eggs and 5 half apricots shall be taken for decorating the potato salad (see picture).

Let the salad rest for some hours in order to develop the right taste for your BBQ or brats.

If you wanna have it "veggie", just skip the pork bologna.

(for 4 to 6 people)

Enjoy your meal.

"Bon appetit"