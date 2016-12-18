Newsvine

Berlin police arrest suspect who kicked woman down subway stairs | News | DW.COM | 17.12.2016

This cowardly a***ole obviously fled to southern France when he got the news that Berlin police were looking for him. Some 10.000 euros reward have been placed on his arrest and conviction by private persons who were really pissed off because police needed some six weeks to make this incident a public issue.

Btw, the video was obviously leaked by a person who wanted to get the criminal incident finally publicized.  

Police in Berlin have arrested the man suspected of kicking a woman down a flight of stairs at a subway station. Video of the senseless act of violence went viral and led to a massive outcry for the suspect's arrest. (...)

