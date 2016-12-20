Berlin terror attack - A truck driver's diligence was his fate - a tribute to the first victim

Kaiser-Wilhelm-Gedächtniskirche

Breitscheidplatz, 10789 Berlin

Polish commercial driver Lukasz Robert U. (37), married, one son (17), was a hard-working, diligent and responsible person who had loved truck-driving thoughout Europe. He loved to work for the freight company of his cousin's, Ariel Zurawski, till he died by stab and shot wounds at a Berlin commercial area on Monday afternoon, possibly between 3 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. local time = CET (UTC+1).

He reached his unloading destination prematurely on Monday morning 9 a.m. The big Scania truck was carrying steal parts from an Italian company destined for ThyssenKrupp Berlin and scheduled for Tuesday, December 20th.

Lukasz Robert tried to get his job done, hoping for coming home for Christmas in Poland pretty early. His hopes for early discharging were in vain. He was told to queue because many other trucks were on schedule as well. Unfortunately, he had to park his truck at a nearby parking space. The distance from ThyssenKrupp facility to crime scene at Breitscheid Platz (Square) in W Berlin was about 3 miles (5 km).

After "scheduled" unloading on Tuesday he was supposed to get an connecting load for Poland.

He reached his cousin and boss, Ariel Zurawski, by cell-phone to tell him about the developments at ThyssenKrupp company in Berlin. He was devastated about the required stay and quite hungry - and intended to get a snack at a döner diner in the vicinity.

Lukasz Robert also reached his wife at 3 p.m. - after that phone-call to Poland neither the boss nor Lukasz's spouse were able to get a further connection with him.

But between 3:45 pm and 7:45 p.m. Ariel noticed some odd movements of the truck by GPS data, collected by company's supervision IT- system.

It seemed to the freight company owner as if a 'greenhorn' was trying to make an exercise-driving of a heavy truck, something, an experienced driver wouldn't have done. Lukasz also told his cousin in his last phone-call that the quarter where he had to park the truck was quite odd. The 'only Germans' he had seen in the vicinity where the office people at ThyssenKrupp facility.

Almost 12 hours later Ariel Zurawski was shown a picture of his dead cousin by police, depicting a bloody and swollen face of Lukasz's with visible stab wounds. Lukasz might have resisted the kidnapping quite heavily. Police told Ariel that his cousin was shot, too.

Lukasz's wife wasn't able to confirm the identity of her husband, understandably due to emotional stress by the horrific news.

At 7:45 p.m. the truck was then obviously moved to the crime scene at 'Breitscheid Square' by the hijacker(s) who possibly killed Lukasz quite some time prior to the attack at about 8 p.m.

Lukasz was found dead in the truck at the crime scene by Berlin police.

He died way too early - his hard-working, diligent "Prussian" attitude became his fate.

R.I.P.

The genuine "Prussians" of Berlin ThyssenKrupp's subsidiary weren't able to squeeze Lukasz into their working schedule. His being too early in Berlin was his fate, unfortunately.

location of ThyssenKrupp Schulte - Friedrich-Krause-Ufer 16-21 - unloading facility to Breitscheidplatz, crime scene

suspect fled crime scene at Breitscheidplatz to Großer Stern



German penal code requires a trial within six months if an arrest warrant is issued by a judge upon request of a state attorney.

Thus, a suspect cannot be put in (investigative) arrest prior to trial unless (district) state attorney is able to make a case in court within this six month period and the prospective punishment exceeds jail time of six months by far - let's say minimum 12 months without probation.

Germany's jails have been filled up to its limits.

Thus, German state attorneys tend to be quite hesitant to seek arrest warrants. And if or when the law enforcement office really requests the incarceration of a suspect the judge in charge will finally decide whether or not an arrest is warranted.

State attorneys are civil servants and subordinates to the respective justice ministry of the federal state ( and its jurisdiction ).

It seems as if those state attorneys who don't seek arrest warrants have more chances of obtaining higher posts as well as becoming judges at higher courts with a state or in federal court.