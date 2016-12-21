Berlin attack: Polish lorry driver was SHOT before his truck was hijacked | Daily Mail Online

The Polish lorry driver whose truck was used in the Christmas market massacre was on his way home to prepare Christmas presents with his wife when he was stabbed and shot dead, his family have revealed.Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4049822/Was-truck-HIJACKED-Cousin-driver-registered-Polish-lorry-claims-making-drop-Berlin-s-revealed-haulage-firm-lost-contact-moments-crash (...)

Additional info about German judicial system:

German penal code requires a trial within six months if an arrest warrant is issued by a judge upon request of a state attorney.

Thus, a suspect cannot be put in (investigative) arrest prior to trial unless (district) state attorney is able to make a case in court within this six month period and the prospective punishment exceeds jail time of six months by far - let's say minimum 12 months without probation.

Germany's jails have been filled up to its limits.

Thus, German state attorneys tend to be quite hesitant to seek arrest warrants. And if or when the law enforcement office really requests the incarceration of a suspect the judge in charge will finally decide whether or not an arrest is warranted.

State attorneys are civil servants and subordinates to the respective justice ministry of the federal state ( and its jurisdiction ).

It seems as if those state attorneys who don't seek arrest warrants have more chances of obtaining higher posts as well as becoming judges at higher courts with a state or in federal court.