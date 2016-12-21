Newsvine

Josh Rosenroth

About retired natural scientist Articles: 737 Seeds: 1845 Comments: 3432 Since: Mar 2010

Germany's privacy laws strike again as Berlin suspect cannot be fully identified  | Daily Mail Online

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Josh Rosenroth View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONthe Mail online
Seeded on Wed Dec 21, 2016 10:00 AM
Discuss:

Police are trying to find Tunisian Anis Amri after his ID was found under the seat in the lorry used to kill 12 people in the German capital on Monday night.Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4055084/Europe-s-wanted-man-German-authorities-won-t-face-Country-s-baffling-privacy-laws-strike-Berlin-suspect-run-fully-identified.

The so-called id was allegedly a paper issued by a W German (North Rhine-Westphalian) "asylum/ migration authority" giving the suspect a "temporary stay" in the Federal Republic of Germany. 

The guy was designated for expulsion to Tunisia but due to lack of Tunisian ID papers repatriation has been halted. 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor