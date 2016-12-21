Germany's privacy laws strike again as Berlin suspect cannot be fully identified  | Daily Mail Online

Police are trying to find Tunisian Anis Amri after his ID was found under the seat in the lorry used to kill 12 people in the German capital on Monday night.Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4055084/Europe-s-wanted-man-German-authorities-won-t-face-Country-s-baffling-privacy-laws-strike-Berlin-suspect-run-fully-identified.

The so-called id was allegedly a paper issued by a W German (North Rhine-Westphalian) "asylum/ migration authority" giving the suspect a "temporary stay" in the Federal Republic of Germany.

The guy was designated for expulsion to Tunisia but due to lack of Tunisian ID papers repatriation has been halted.