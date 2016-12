Fizzles, faults and f**k-ups in a series of issues, involving German police (state police of Berlin and North Rhine-Westphalia) and domestic "intelligence" services, in the wake of the deadly terror attack at W Berlin's Breitscheitplatz Square Xmas market last Monday.

Latest update by Deutsche Welle

http://www.dw.com/en/search-for-berlin-attack-suspect-intensifies-as-anger-in-germany-grows/a-36870208