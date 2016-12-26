What Germany's "quality" TV media don't like to disclose in the aftermath of Berlin terror attack - mourning parents and blaming Merkel

Germany's quasi-state, public broadcasting media giants ARD & ZDF,

kid, news, special feature and docu channels and two channels with international cooperation (arte/F, 3sat A/CH/D) that can be that can be viewed nationwide as well via DVB-T, satellite or internet ( = 20 German public TV stations ),

with a total turnover of some 8 billion euros ($8.5 bn) paid for by a so-called mandatory household (tax), broadcasting contribution (license fee) of monthly €17.50 or yearly €210 - for companies, administrations, schools, charities, other calculations apply -

which like to be addressed as "democracy whisperers"

haven't publicly spread any personal reactions from the injured or the relatives of the dead victims about their mourning and blaming the federal or state governments in the aftermath of the heinous terror attack on Christmas Market at Breitscheidplatz Square in W Berlin.

Danish broadcasting station TV2 made an interview at the crime scene where the terror onslaught had taken place the day after.

The 1:05 min video-cast

with an elderly couple of Wiesbaden, German state of Hesse,

whose son has worked in Berlin and is hospitalized (severely injured and in coma) by the brutal force of the attack

has gone viral in social media, esp. Facebook.

Publicly blaming Merkel for the fissles, faults and f**k-ups, committed by several German police, intelligence and administrative entities, obviously seems too much for such quality media - which like to be seen as the democracy and tolerance front-runners.

For them disclosing kind of Merkel contribution like political accountability seems to be somewhat like lèse-majesty that mustn't be published because criticizing her might promote resentments towards migrants, refugees and asylum seekers.

Here is the clip German "government" media don't wanna disclose to their paying customers.

http://nyheder.tv2.dk/udland/2016-12-22-graadkvalte-foraeldre-paa-gerningsstedet-tak-fru-merkel-vores-soen-er-i-koma

Transcript in English

Thank you, Ms Merkel, I won't vote for you again in my entire life-time.

TV2 interviewer:"Why did you come here today?

(Lady turns away, next to sobbing)

Gentleman:"Because our kid was heavily injured here."

Then the gentleman turns somewhat to the camera and gives a personal statement:

"Thank you, Ms Merkel, I won't vote for you again in my entire lifetime - and hopefully my whole

family and friends (won't do it) as well."

Then he turns away from the interviewer and camera.

"No, please, don't ask anymore."

TV2: "Okay"

The lady, sobbing, turning to the interviewer, explaining: "My son was here. That is why we are here to look where it happened."

TV2: "What did happen to him?"

Lady:"He is extremely injured and lies in coma."

TV2:"Here in Berlin?"

Lady:"He works in Berlin. And he always comes over to Wiesbaden (Hesse) for the weekend. He wanted to come the next day, everything was packed ..."

The gentleman takes his spouse's arm,

the lady:"My daughter (is waiting)."