Protected by 1st Amendment Privilege? Very black satire (?) youtube-video as response to Berlin terror attack

"The most wonderful form of jihad" as variant to "the most wonderful time of the year":

Plot of the youtube clip in short:

A camouflaged terrorist drives a Scania truck he has kidnapped with number plate I5IS and (obviously) a dead man (Pole) as co-driver on board through snowy streets of a German city (Berlin).

He reaches his target for the crime and plows through a Christmas market (at Breitscheidplatz Sq), hitting and severely injuring Germans in their typical domestic (Bavarian) stereotype attire (dirndls and lederhosens).

The dying victims sing as choir to the tune of the terrorist "this has noth-nothing to do with Islam".

At the end German Chancellor Merkel shows a welcome sign and gets hit by the truck as well.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JvLPJEkrlxo

Well - this is hard stuff, indeed.

Where are the loads of German "quality" journalists who write about the mourning of the Polish relatives of (the late) Lukasz Robert Urban's, the truck driver who heroically interfered till this death by getting stabbed and shot after the terrorist had maneuvered the truck into the Xmas market facility at Breitscheidplatz Sq in W Berlin???

This video is also about political accountability, right?

The German political elites seem to be like ostriches putting their heads into the sand saying "It's not my fault - I am not to blame - Do not "instrumentalize" this against a minority of innocent people."

The conclusion of this satire is more than bitter-sweet.

Merkel will be the victim of her own policy - her prescribed way Germans should think - "welcome culture" as prime target / we will make it" - will finally backfire.

Let us wait and see how long this video will be online till self-proclaimed "opinion guardians" or "do-gooding censors" try to remove it from the net.