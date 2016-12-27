Aftermath of Berlin terror attack - everything is so deporable!

Unlimited "welcome culture" as Germany's constitutional objective or prohibition, prescribed by political elites, about uttering doubt

What is so deplorable in Germany nowadays?

That Lukasz R. Urban, the killed Polish truck driver, parked his truck after having failed to unload his cargo in an area of Berlin where the only German faces he saw were the dispatchers at ThyssenKrupps's office?

That Merkel made an authoritarian executive order in summer 2015 to allow hundreds of thousands ( > 1 million ) of undocumented migrants (refugees ...) to access German territory, with more than estimated 300.000 people still unaccounted for their identity, whereabouts?

That Merkel created a "land of milk and honey" situation for thousands of "unknown", undocumented drug dealers and terrorists?

That the Italian authorities, namely by police officers in Sesta San Giovanni, Milan, got it straight again by killing the terrorist after having f**ked up the terrorist's whereabouts when he was released from Italian prison and deportation camp some time in 2014?

That the morally charged Mommy Merkel's "welcome culture" has caused a domestic sentiment in which law enforcement officers get "severe head-wind" and "outrage" when they act decisively and really enforce the law against rejected asylum-seekers who have exhausted their legal possibilities to stay here?

That the fizzles and faults by German police, intelligence services and administrative entities have enabled unknown, undocumented terrorists to roam freely within German and neighboring states' territory to meet with hate preachers and other terrorists?

That naive people displaying "refugees welcome"-signs and believing to belong to an assorted "elite" now feel betrayed by some German federal state governments and their administrations because they are now being held liable financially by welfare departments for family reunions with refugees due to signed affidavits as guarantors?

That German political elites and self-proclaimed democracy-whisperers within so-called "quality media" prohibit any spiritual or verbal connection with "islamic" and "terror", thus creating Orwellian-type newspeak terms like "islamist" and thereby trying to build a "minitrue" in order to monitor and penalize "postfactual" news?

That German politicians, publishers and pastors have assigned themselves by the mental power of their own watery soup to be the right and true citizens' educators?

That even the Federal President and the Federal Chancellor have made distinctions and divisions between people living in "Dark Germany" (east) and "Bright Germany" (west), according to their skepticism towards unlimited "welcome culture" by certain state election results?

That German police officers on federal or state level feel pissed off, betrayed and left in the cold by their political superiors, namely by the respective home affairs' and justice ministries, due to steady reductions, reforms and reformulations of the police forces in connection with insufficient pay and compensations that have produced frustration, burn-outs and "mountains" of overtime work for expulsions (repatriations) of rejected asylum seekers and unwanted economic refugees, political demonstrations of left vs. right and right vs. left and mandatory missions against hooligans at sport events?

That police officers turn their backs on mainstream parties and flock to the so-called right-populist party "AfD" ( = Alternative for Germany) because of perceived lack of respect and failure of support by superiors and elites while being steadily disrespected and attacked by (younger) people with migrational backgrounds and unattended underage refugees who know that a "revolving door justice" and "juvenile social welfare" always work in their favor?

It is deplorable that those issues mustn't be discussed in so-called democracy-whispering "quality" media.

Neither is Lukasz guilty of parking his truck in an Berlin area where he only encountered Muslim faces nor is Merkel innocent like fresh-fallen snow on the German Harz mountains after having opened the "flood gates" arbitrarily.

It is really pissing me off that some allegedly "progressive" and "elitist" people believe that their can suppress other opinions by labeling them "false" - "populist" - "fascist" - "Nazi".

In my view, those elitist, arrogant and narcissistic propagandists are the true "deplorables" because they will get the proper receipt sooner or later at the ballot box.

2017 will be a year full of surprises, and many people will deplore the outcomes.