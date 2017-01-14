German officials: Anis Amri used at least 14 identities | News | DW.COM | 05.01.2017

According to weekly German magazine FOCUS, the killed terrorist Amri who attacked the W Berlin Xmas Market Breitscheidplatz Square was possibly a police informer.

Federal police forces officials have denied such connections with the terrorist but North Rhine-Westphalian (NRW) state police and interior ministry got involved when Amri was released from Bavarian police custody for repatriation to Tunisia after having been arrested with false papers.

The opposition party CDU in the NRW State Assembly ("Landtag") has requested detailed information about possible police connections with Amri from the governing Social Democratic and Green Party - coalition.