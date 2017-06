with ready made dough from grocery's fridge

This is the recipe:

Pizza dough (ready dough from spelt wheat)

layers - from bottom to top

1st spicy Shashlik-Sauce

2nd Onion-rings - framed by olive pieces

3rd shredded gherkins / pickled pearl onions

4th - a (left side) cooked ham slices

4th - b (right side) local salami

5th. Camenbert cheese with red bell-pepper / green jalapeno

regular baking time

pre-heat oven by 220 °C (or circulating air 200 °C)

then 20 mins baking time

Enjoy!