"Reduce - Reuse - Recycle" - Short story about German household waste management

This sign on one-way ALU cans or PET bottles show a deposit value of 25 euro cents ("Einwegpfand").

Famila Shopping Mall of "WalMart Size"

(not a Supercenter)

"Prices" for empties - deposit return

Empties returning automat

round hole for cans and bottles

big rectangular hole for beer and other beverage cases Automat reads all applicable deposits and returns a voucher that you can only redeem at the check-out in this respective shop.

In order to release the shopping cart, you need to insert a €1 coin or a token / chip of same size

At Aldi U.S., you also need a quarter to get your cart.

"Sky Market" Grocery Supermarket

Shopping Cart Stall

Clothes and Shoes (Donation) Container left: German Red Cross Charity

right: Commercial Collection

Glass Recycling Containers

left for colored glass ("Buntglas")

right for "white glass" ("Weissglas")

deposit charges apply for one-way plastic (PET) bottles

here: tray of 4 fizzy water plastic (PET) bottles per bottle €0.25

deposit charges apply for beer, water in reusable glass packages tray of four beer bottles = 4x15 ct

2 cases of 12 water bottles each per case €1.50

per bottle €0.15

no-deposit bottles

from left to right

plastic bottle raspberry syrup = yellow sack

glass bottle Aalborg liquor = glass container ('white glass')

glas bottle cherry syrup = glass container ('white glass')

glass bottle Jägermeister liquor = glass container (colored glass)

From left to right:

no-deposit waste

plastic vinegar = yellow sack ('Green Point')

glass sunflower oil bottle = glass container (colored glass)

plastic sunflower oil bottle = yellow sack

plastic detergent bottle = yellow sack

set of 4 alu cans Coke = €1 deposit

1 bottle of Eckes Cherry Liquor = no deposit non-deposit glass has to be disposed into glass containers (for colored glass)

From left to right

deposit charges

one-way "Tonic Water" plastic bottle = 25 cents

reused glass bottle for fizzy water= 15 cents

one-way "Ginger Ale" plastic bottle = 25 cents

5 bins in the backyard of a 4 storey and 8 party house

2 with blue lid = paper, cartonage waste

2 with grey lid = remaining garbage

1 with brown lid = organic waste

completely filled yellow sacks with "Green Dot" items- ready for getting put to the street;

the garbage collectors only pick them up from the sidewalk, means that tenants have to put them to a collection point on the pavement by themselves

Collection bin / yellow sack for plastic and metal waste carrying the "Green Dot" label

Unit brown bin = organic trash

Unit bucket = yellow "Green Dot" garbage

Unit paper bag = paper and carton

Unit blue bin = remaining trash

My little trash corner - 4 units for separating the garbage

Separation of trash is mandatory in Germany (period). Thus private households have become little waste treatment facilities. Mostly in the kitchen, in the basement, in store-rooms or chambers inside or outside your flat, in rooms where you use to dry clothes, you will find spaces where the ordinary German temporarily puts his or her empties or other separated trash for the respective trash bins that are located in the backyard for getting picked up every second week or once a month by the municipal garbage collection people who have evolved to genuine trash specialists or even distinguished trash inspectors (I'd like to call them 'trashologists').

In my hometown, Kiel, state capital of the federal state of Schleswig-Holstein, we have four separate trash collection units - the blue bin for used paper and cartons, the brown bin for organic waste, the yellow sacks for plastics and metals of the so-called 'Green Dot' collection system and the grey bin for the remaining household waste. Thus, I have 4 lil units for the respective trash in my kitchen.

Homeowners need to have a trash calender if they put the bins to the street on their own because some regulations apply which might cost them an extra charge when the collection site on the estate to the street exceeds a certain distance or bins have to be transported over steps.

At my home, the municipal 'trashologists' pick up all the bins and return them empty unless wrongly filled. In such a case you get a sticker on the bin -stating wrongly filled-,and in a 4 storey 8 party house at least 7 get pissed if one is the hollow head who wrongly discarded the trash into an unsuitable bin or yellow sack. OK, the wrongly filled yellow sack is a petty problem because the "perpetrator" can easily correct his or her mistake but if they find shitty pampers in a ton reserved for organic trash even the most peaceful neighbors may go berserk.

I failed to mention the glass issue. Well, this is the fifth item for discarding or not discarding trash properly. Glass containers wíthin relatively short range (less than a quarter of a mile) are provided for one-way glass items. But wait, there's the deposit issue on glass packages (for beverages). Then you have a certain value for your beer and water bottles, the deposit varies between 8 and 25 euro-cents ($.09 - $.27). Well, of course, you may put these "valuables" into the glass container but no German cis/trans gender person would do it.

We are like little hamsters with the urge to collect.

Ooops, in terms "cash for trash", we also have the plastic bottle and aluminum can deposit for one-way beverage packaging. This scheme applies to all fizzy (sparkling) water, soda pop products, beer and alco-pops - and even still water below packaging size of 3 liters (101 fl. oz US) - deposit 25 euro-cents. Those beverage units are marked by a certain label which will be recognized at any returning automat.

The German hamster puts these "valuables" into big reused bags for returning as well. Esp. on weekends or after weekends you may see hoards of hamsters returning their empties. The kiddies are trained by mommy or daddy hamsters to feed the automat at snail's pace. This can be quite an experience for you waiting in a queue.

Shops are generally closed on Sundays but we do have a so-called sea-resort regulation in our state giving such municipalities the chance of opening on Sundays for six hours - mostly between 12pm to 6 pm - during Daylight Saving Time season between end of March till end of October. On Weekdays, shop opening hours are between 7am till 10pm, smaller (grocery) shops open later and close earlier.

At many gas-stations, you might expect 24/7 service - beverages and booze included, although many exemptions apply here as well. Expect night-counter service at those facilities after 9:30pm till 06:00am.