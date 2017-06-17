Newsvine

Josh Rosenroth

About retired natural scientist Articles: 742 Seeds: 1857 Comments: 3472 Since: Mar 2010

5 Minutes Early Is On Time; On Time Is Late; Late Is Unacceptable

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Josh Rosenroth View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONForbes
Seeded on Sat Jun 17, 2017 5:46 AM
Discuss:

I have a magic pill to sell you. It will help you make more money, be happier, look thinner, and have better relationships. It’s a revolutionary new pharmaceutical product called Late-No-More. Just one dose every day will allow you to show up on time, greatly enhancing your life and the lives of those around you. (...)

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor