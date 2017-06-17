I have a magic pill to sell you. It will help you make more money, be happier, look thinner, and have better relationships. It’s a revolutionary new pharmaceutical product called Late-No-More. Just one dose every day will allow you to show up on time, greatly enhancing your life and the lives of those around you. (...)
5 Minutes Early Is On Time; On Time Is Late; Late Is Unacceptable
