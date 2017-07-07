Former East German Band "Karat" - How a 1982 'anti-cold war song' addresses Climate Change today

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F_HmiymMKNA

Karat - The Blue Planet (1982)

Has our world already been dancing with itself in a feaver?

Does our happiness only lie in a play of neutrons (/today/ demons) ?

Will this kiss and the word, which I gave you yesterday, be the last ones?

Will we be only burned out dust and rock on earth for all times?

No God will help us to preserve our world!

Do only a curse and a cry fly through the darkness tomorrow morning at half past two?

Will this kiss and the word, which I gave you yesterday, be the last ones?

Shall our child, who doesn't know the world yet, be unborn for all times?

No God will help us to preserve our world.

(Zum Original Songtext von Der blaue Planet)

Should be regarded as "anti-war song" in the first place. (version 1982).

During Ronald Reagan's presidency (Jan 1981-Jan 1989) the proposed anti-nuclear missiles shield called "Star Wars" and the neutron bomb were hot topics in the western and eastern blocs.

The GDR (Communist East Germany) band "Karat" picked up this theme and created this song - of course, by the permission of the then supervising state media control agency (part of StaSi).

The "after Cold War" version altered the second line " Does our happiness only lie in a play of neutrons? " to "Does our happiness only lie in a play of demons?"

Now, this song resounds somewhat in the context of climate change - an eco-song, so to say - but, nevertheless, it has been remaining a politically motivated one.